हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Donald Trump

Twitter flags Donald Trump's tweet claiming to be immune from COVID-19, calls it violation of rules

In his now hidden Tweet, Donald Trump said that he can't get COVID anymore and neither can he spread it as doctors have given him clearance. 

Twitter flags Donald Trump&#039;s tweet claiming to be immune from COVID-19, calls it violation of rules

Twitter on Sunday flagged a tweet by Donald Trump in which the US President claimed he was immune to the coronavirus, saying it violated the social media platform`s rules about misleading information related to COVID-19.

"A total and complete sign off from White House Doctors yesterday. That means I can`t get it (immune), and can`t give it. Very nice to know," Trump said in the tweet.
The post was flagged by Twitter with a disclaimer.

"This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19," Twitter`s disclaimer read, adding that it had determined that it may be in the public`s interest for the tweet to remain accessible.

A Twitter spokeswoman told Reuters that the tweet made "misleading health claims" about COVID-19 and that engagements with the post would be "significantly limited," as is standard in such cases.

Trump said on Sunday he had fully recovered from COVID-19 and would not be a transmission risk to others, freeing him to return to holding big campaign rallies during the final weeks of the race for the White House.

The president first announced that he had had a positive coronavirus test on Oct. 2. Trump`s physician said on Saturday the president had taken a test showing he was no longer infectious.

The scientific evidence is unclear on how long people who have recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies and are protected from a second infection.

Trump, who is trailing Democrat Joe Biden in opinion polls ahead of the Nov. 3 election, is eager to get back on the campaign trail after an absence of more than a week.
He plans to travel to the key battleground state of Florida on Monday, followed by rallies in Pennsylvania and Iowa on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Tags:
Donald TrumpTwitterUS Presidential electionCOVID-19Donald Trump COVID-19
Next
Story

Security forces in Belarus crack down on protesters, detain dozens
  • 70,53,806Confirmed
  • 1,08,334Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,54,83,758Confirmed
  • 10,44,085Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT21M3S

20 Years of Narendra Modi in Public Office; Throwback to his achievements