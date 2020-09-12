हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Los Angeles

Two killed after single-engine plane crashes following take-off in Los Angeles

Two people have died after a single-engine plane crashed shortly after take-off from Van Nuys Airport in the Los Angeles area, the NBC Los Angeles broadcaster reports.

Two killed after single-engine plane crashes following take-off in Los Angeles

Los Angeles: Two people have died after a single-engine plane crashed shortly after take-off from Van Nuys Airport in the Los Angeles area, the NBC Los Angeles broadcaster reports.

The crash took place at 15:04 local time on Friday (22:04 GMT) and involved a Navion B plane that was bound for Santa Ynez Airport in Santa Barbara County.

Live TV

The broadcaster cited Ian Gregor, an official from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), as saying. "The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate," the broadcaster quoted Gregor as saying.

The aircraft caught fire after crashing in a parking lot near Van Nuys Airport, the broadcaster stated, adding that firefighters responding to the incident managed to extinguish the blaze. 

Tags:
Los AngelesPlane crashSanta Barbara County
Next
Story

US signs defence cooperation deal with Maldives amidst China's growing presence in Indian Ocean
  • 46,59,984Confirmed
  • 77,472Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M23S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, Sep 12, 2020