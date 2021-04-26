हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UAE

UAE lights up Burj Khalifa with tricolours to show support to India amid COVID-19 crisis

India has been reeling under the deadly second wave of COVID-19. 

Abu Dhabi: Burj Khalifa in Dubai lit up with the tricolour to showcase support in India`s fight against the unprecedented COVID-19 situation.

On Sunday, the Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi shared a 17-second video of Burj Khalifa, the world`s tallest building, displaying the Indian flag and with a hashtag 'staystrongIndia'.

With a total height of 829.8 m and a roof height of 828 m, Burj Khalifa, a skyscraper in Dubai, is the tallest structure and building in the world. "As #India battles the gruesome war against #COVID19, its friend #UAE sends its best wishes @BurjKhalifa in #Dubai lits up in to showcase its support," the Indian embassy tweeted.

India has been reeling under the deadly second wave of COVID-19. The country on Sunday (April 25) recorded 3,49,691 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the country has recorded 2,767 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The worsening COVID-19 situation has seen a surge in the demand for medical oxygen and beds for the COVID-19 patients and many states are reporting an acute shortage of essential medical supplies.

Availability of oxygen is a key element in the treatment of certain medical conditions in the COVID infection.
 

