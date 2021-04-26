हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
oscars 2021

Pixar's 'Soul' wins Best Animated Feature award at 2021 Oscars

The 2021 Oscar for the ‘Best Animated Feature Film’ was taken home by Pixar’s ‘Soul’, becoming the only film ever to win that award without playing in the US movie theatres.

Pixar&#039;s &#039;Soul&#039; wins Best Animated Feature award at 2021 Oscars

Washington: The 2021 Oscar for the ‘Best Animated Feature Film’ was taken home by Pixar’s ‘Soul’, becoming the only film ever to win that award without playing in the US movie theatres.

Last October, with the COVID pandemic having closed most of the nation's cinemas, Disney announced that it would release ‘Soul’ as a Christmas release exclusively on its streaming service Disney+.

The movie centered around a jazz musician who’s trying to reunite his accidentally separated soul and body. This marked the first time a full-length Pixar feature had been released for home viewing without first playing in movie theaters.

Before its win at the Oscars, ‘Soul’ had already made history on other fronts. It was the first Pixar feature to have a Black protagonist, voiced by Jamie Foxx, the first with a predominantly Black cast and the first with a Black co-director, Kemp Powers.

The movie had also swept up Best Animated Feature awards from several critics groups and film societies, including the Golden Globes, BAFTA, the AFI, the Art Directors Guild, among others.

‘Soul’ directed by filmmaker Pete Docter, besides Foxx, features the vocal talents of Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad, Questlove, Angela Bassett and Daveed Diggs.

It also features original jazz music by Jon Batiste, and a score composed by Oscar winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

The 93rd Academy Awards are being held at both the Dolby Theatre and Union Station.

The ceremony is taking place two months later than originally planned, due to the impact left by the COVID-19 pandemic on the entertainment industry.

The nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced on March 15 this year.

This is only the fourth time in history that the Academy Awards were postponed.

‘Mank’ leads the nominations this year after being nominated for 10 accolades while ‘The Father’, ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’, ‘Minari’, ‘Nomadland’, ‘Sound of Metal’ and ‘The Trial of Chicago 7’ have been nominated in six categories.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
oscars 2021OscarsAcademy AwardsOscar AwardsPixarSoulBest Animated Feature Film
Next
Story

Oscars 2021: 'My Octopus Teacher' wins 'Best Documentary Feature'

Must Watch

PT13M49S

COVID-19: Watch India's reality report on Coronavirus