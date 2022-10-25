NewsWorld
RISHI SUNAK

UK PM designate Rishi Sunak arrives at Buckingham Palace in London to meet King Charles III - Watch

With Rishi Sunak being the prime minister of the United Kingdom, it will be the first time a non-white will occupy the position of head of government in the UK. 

Oct 25, 2022

New Delhi: UK PM designate Rishi Sunak on Tuesday (October 25) arrived at Buckingham Palace in London to meet King Charles III. On Monday (October 24) Sunak was declared as the new prime minister of the United Kingdom after his predecessor Liz Truss stepped down with 45 days of tenure as UK PM. Indian-origin Rishi Sunak will now be formally appointed as the new prime minister of the United Kingdom by King Charles III.

Earlier, former prime minister Liz truss made her way to Buckingham Palace to formally tender her resignation to King Charles III. Outgoing British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday wished her successor Rishi Sunak "every success" in her final speech on the doorstep of 10 Downing Street in London.

With Rishi Sunak being the prime minister of the United Kingdom, it will be the first time a non-white will occupy the position of head of government in the UK -- a major post in international affairs, since Britain is a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council as well as a constituent of the G7 -- the most industrialised countries in the world.

