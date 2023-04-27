UK Report Warns Of Pro-Khalistan Extremists in Britain; Calls for Government Action

New Delhi: The Bloom Review, an independent report commissioned by former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has highlighted the existence of "small, extremely vocal and aggressive minority of British Sikhs who can be described as pro-Khalistan extremists". The report examines how the government should engage with faith groups in England and identifies the need for a more nuanced understanding of "subversive and sectarian activity" within the Sikh community. The report warns that some pro-Khalistan Sikh groups aim to artificially inflate their influence by lobbying political bodies under the guise of human rights activism, presenting a false appearance of legitimacy.

It also notes that some groups use various aliases to "subvert the British political order", a strategy used historically by white supremacist and Islamist terrorist groups.

It notes that the subversive, sectarian, and discriminatory activities of these groups do not reflect the true nature of the majority of British Sikh communities. However, it acknowledges that these activities have adversely affected these communities, making it crucial for the government to take steps to define and deal with such harmful extremism.

Also Read: Issue Of Attack On Indian Consulate Raised In British Parliament, MP Bob Blackman Demands Ban On Khalistani Terrorists

The Bloom Review draws on over 21,000 responses to a call for evidence that posed a series of questions about how those of all faiths perceive the government’s engagement with faith organizations. It includes 22 recommendations to the Secretary of State for Levelling Up Housing and Communities on how engagement can be improved, both in terms of recognizing the contribution of faith communities and addressing harmful practices linked to faith.

The reports also point out how Lord Singh of Wimbledon, a prominent Sikh in public life, was deliberately ill-treated to silence him in his recent evidence to the House of Lords Conduct Committee. He claimed that he was being bullied and harassed by certain individuals and organizations who sought to prevent him from expressing views contrary to theirs on Sikh issues.

Also Read: 'Not Interested In Assurance, Would Like To See Action': MEA On Attacks On Indian Missions In UK, US By Khalistanis

Lord Singh was ill-treated by Sikh Federation UK (SFUK), a major pro-Khalistan organisation and one that runs the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for British Sikhs, an informal cross-party group. The Colin Bloom report suggests that there may be some overlap of membership between certain Sikh groups operating in the UK and proscribed groups.

The report recommends that the All-Party Parliamentary Group for British Sikhs take note of these findings and that the parliamentary authorities take steps to prevent the unwitting hosting of individuals and organizations linked to bullying, harassment, and subversive behaviour.

The key recommendation of the report has been that the British govt should, "clearly define and investigate extremist activity and identify where this exists within the Sikh community" and take "steps to develop a more nuanced and comprehensive understanding of subversive and sectarian Sikh extremist activity." It suggested that the govt should ensure that "unacceptable and extremist behaviours are not inadvertently legitimized by government or parliamentary engagement."

The report is significant given India-UK ties were impacted earlier this year after Khalistani elements vandalized the Indian High Commission in the UK. The UK had assured the safety of the Indian mission after the incident. In the past as well, Indian missions have been targeted.