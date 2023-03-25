Issue Of Attack On Indian Consulate Raised In British Parliament, MP Bob Blackman Demands Ban On Khalistani Terrorists

Days after Indian High Commission in London was attacked by Khalistani terrorists, India has demanded strong action in the matter. While the Indian government has maintained a strong position on the matter, the issue of the attack echoed in the British Parliament as well. British MP from Harrow East Bob Blackman demanded a debate on the issue and a ban on the Khalistani militants. Speaking in the house during Business Questions, Bob Blackman said that the country is harbouring Khalistani terrorists and demanded strong actions against them. He said that the hooliganism that took place outside the Indian High Commission on Sunday by Khalistani hooligans, was an absolute disgrace to Britain.

"This is the sixth time in as many years with the High Commissioner has been attacked in a similar way. My constituency neighbour pointed out, security guards were injured and the tricolour was was attempted to be removed and windows smashed. Now, the clear position here is that Khalistani militants were operating across the world, Canada United States, Australia had similar attacks over the weekend. So we are harbouring khalistani terrorists in this country right now. So can we have a debate in government time on what action we can take to ensure these terrorists are held to account and banned in this country?" said Blackman.

Responding to his question, Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt said that the British Government is taking the security of the Indian High Commission extremely seriously. "We have also been in close contact with the Government of India on this issue. He will know that it will be for the police and the Crown Prosecution Service to determine whether action is needed involving Warrants and criminal proceedings. I'm not able to comment further on that," she said.

In recent months there has been a rise in anti-India activities in Canada, Australia, the Unites States and the UK by Khalistan supporters who have vandalised some Hindu temples in these countries.