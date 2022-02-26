Ukraine Prez speaks to France's Emmanuel Macron, says anti-war coalition working

New Delhi: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday (February 26) said that he spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron about his country’s military strategy against Russia and informed him that Ukraine will receive weapons and equipment from its partners soon.

The leader shared the information via a tweet amid reports of the escalating crisis in Ukraine.

A new day on the diplomatic frontline began with a conversation with @EmmanuelMacron. Weapons and equipment from our partners are on the way to Ukraine. The anti-war coalition is working! — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 26, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Zelensky wrote, "A new day on the diplomatic frontline began with a conversation with Emmanuel Macron. Weapons and equipment from our partners are on the way to Ukraine. The anti-war coalition is working!"

Zelensky, who is constantly motivating his citizens in the dreary situation with positive videos, said that he is in touch with the European countries and working towards an anti-coalition strategy.

The leader also spoke to the President of the European Council, Charles Michel about Ukraine’s entry into the European Union saying it was "a crucial moment" as Russia continued to invade its neighbour.

It is a crucial moment to close the long-standing discussion once and for all and decide on Ukraine's membership in the #EU. Discussed with @eucopresident further effective assistance and the heroic struggle of Ukrainians for their free future. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 26, 2022

The Ukrainian President added that he had discussed with further effective assistance the heroic struggle of Ukrainians for their free future.

Meanwhile, in what can be called on the most significant development in the current scenario, Russian forces captured the southeastern Ukrainian city of Melitopol on Saturday, Russia`s Interfax news agency reported, as Moscow launched coordinated cruise missile and artillery strikes on several cities, including the capital Kyiv.

Ukrainian officials were not immediately available for comment on the fate of Melitopol, a city of about 150,000 people. If the Interfax report citing the Russian defence ministry is confirmed, it would be the first significant population centre the Russians have seized since their invasion began on Thursday.

Earlier, Ukrainian officials said Russian forces fired cruise missiles from the Black Sea at Mariupol, also in the southeast, as well as Sumy in the northeast and Poltava in the east.

Kyiv authorities said a missile hit a residential building, and a Reuters witness said another hit an area near the airport. There was no immediate word on casualties. Gunfire erupted near city-centre government buildings at around dawn, a Reuters witness said. The cause was not clear.

