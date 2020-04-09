UNSC to meet on April 9 to discuss coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic

Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases across the globe, the United Nations Security Council will meet on Thursday (April 9) to hold discussions over measures to control the coronavirus pandemic.

It may be recalled that on April 2, under the new President of UNSC Dominican Republic had requested 9 elected members of the top UN body for the meet. These members are Belgium, Dominican Republic, Estonia, Germany, Indonesia, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia and Vietnam.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres will also join the meet via video conference and talk about his appeal for a global ceasefire, the impact of COVID-19 on UN including peacekeeping operations and humanitarian responses.

In March, UNSC had issued an appeal for an immediate global ceasefire and had described the COVID-19 pandemic as “the greatest test the world has faced since the formation of the United Nations”.

The meet could not happen last month under the presidency of China since the country was not very enthusiastic about the meet. UNSC sources told WION, that China believes that it can lead to the politicization of matter.

The first case of COVID-19 was reported in Chinese city of Wuhan and since then it has spread across the world killing thousands of people and infecting lakhs. Bejing has been accused of hiding information and initial goof-ups that led to worsening of situation.