US

US allows direct return of citizens with expired passports

The government United States has allowed the use of expired passports for the direct return of its citizens who were travelling overseas. 

Image credit: Pixabay

Washington: United States citizens whose passports had expired and were travelling overseas will now be able to return to the country until December 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"US citizens currently overseas whose passports expired on or after January 1, 2020, may be able to use their expired passport for direct return travel to the United States until December 31, 2021," informed the Department of State on Monday (May 24).

However, recently expired passports cannot be used to travel from the US to an international destination or to travel to a foreign country for any length of stay longer than an airport connection en route to the country or to a United States territory.

The State Department continues to strongly recommend citizens reconsider travel abroad and postpone their trips if possible.

"We also remind US citizens who wish to return to the country that proof of a negative COVID-19 test result, taken within 72 hours of their flight`s departure, is required for air travel to the United States. For those wishing to renew their passport upon their return to the United States, current processing times can be found at the official website," the statement read. 

