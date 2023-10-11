US Arms Arrive In Israel As Netanyahu Compares Hamas To ISIS

New Delhi: Israel received its first shipment of US weapons on Tuesday night, according to the IDF. The military did not specify what kind of armaments or equipment it got from its ally. The delivery came amid Israel’s ongoing conflict with Hamas, which launched a surprise rocket attack on October 7.

The IDF thanked the US for its cooperation and support, saying it was vital for regional security and stability. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also spoke with US President Joe Biden for the third time, and told him that Hamas was worse than ISIS and should be treated accordingly. Biden reaffirmed that the US stood by Israel and fully supported its right to defend itself.

Netanyahu described the atrocities committed by Hamas, saying they had abducted, burned and executed dozens of children, beheaded soldiers, and killed young people at a festival. He said Israel had never seen such barbarism in its history. He also vowed to end the war that Israel did not start.

The death toll from the four-day war has risen to over a thousand Israelis and over 770 Palestinians, according to official sources. More than 2,800 Israelis have been injured and 50 are missing or held hostage by Hamas. More than 4,500 rockets have been fired from Gaza into Israel. Among the Palestinian casualties are 140 children and 120 women, the Gaza Health Ministry said.