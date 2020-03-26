US coronavirus COVID-19 cases cross 60,000 with 827 deaths

Washington: The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the United States reached 60,115 on Wednesday (March 25, 2020) while 827 people had died, a tracker run by Johns Hopkins University showed.

The tracker showed 600 deaths around 24 hours earlier. The US has the third highest number of confirmed cases behind China and Italy, and the US death rate is now 1.38 percent, based on reported cases.

The true number of infected is believed to be far higher, meaning the real death rate would be lower.