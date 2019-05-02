close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Boeing 787 Dreamliner

US FAA mandates changes to Boeing 787 Dreamliner

The US Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday said it was mandating new flight control software and parts to Boeing Co`s 787 Dreamliner to address what it called an unsafe operating condition of certain products on the plane.

US FAA mandates changes to Boeing 787 Dreamliner

SEATTLE: The US Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday said it was mandating new flight control software and parts to Boeing Co`s 787 Dreamliner to address what it called an unsafe operating condition of certain products on the plane.

Live TV

The FAA`s airworthiness directive to plane operators makes compulsory changes Boeing outlined in service bulletins in 2017 and early 2018 for certain areas in 787`s tire and wheel "threat zones" that may be susceptible to damage, the company said.

Boeing, which works closely with the FAA to monitor its fleet for potential safety issues, said: "This issue has been long since resolved with system improvements that have been incorporated into production for all 787 models."

The FAA said damage to the 787`s tire and wheel "threat zones" could result in the loss of braking and steering power on the ground at certain speeds. The FAA said it requires installing hydraulic tubing, a pressure-operated check valve and new flight control software.

Tags:
Boeing 787 DreamlinerBoeing 787US FAA
Next
Story

India scores big win as UN declares Pakistani Masood Azhar global terrorist

Must Watch

PT8M50S

DNA: Non Stop News, 1st May, 2019