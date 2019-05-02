US FAA mandates changes to Boeing 787 Dreamliner

SEATTLE: The US Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday said it was mandating new flight control software and parts to Boeing Co`s 787 Dreamliner to address what it called an unsafe operating condition of certain products on the plane.

The FAA`s airworthiness directive to plane operators makes compulsory changes Boeing outlined in service bulletins in 2017 and early 2018 for certain areas in 787`s tire and wheel "threat zones" that may be susceptible to damage, the company said.

Boeing, which works closely with the FAA to monitor its fleet for potential safety issues, said: "This issue has been long since resolved with system improvements that have been incorporated into production for all 787 models."

The FAA said damage to the 787`s tire and wheel "threat zones" could result in the loss of braking and steering power on the ground at certain speeds. The FAA said it requires installing hydraulic tubing, a pressure-operated check valve and new flight control software.