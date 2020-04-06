US faces Pearl Harbour, 9/11 moment this week due to coronavirus COVID-19, warns surgeon general Jerome Adams

Amid the rising COVID-19 coronavirus cases in the US, the country's surgeon general Jerome Adams on Sunday expressed fear that the US will face a “Pearl Harbour moment” in the next week, with lots of deaths due to the deadly virus expected coast to coast.

“The next week is going to be our Pearl Harbour moment. It’s going to be our 9/11 moment,” Jerome Adams told NBC News’ Meet the Press.

“It’s going to be the hardest moment for many Americans in their entire lives, and we really need to understand that if we want to flatten that curve and get through to the other side, everyone needs to do their part,” he added.

Dr Anthony Fauci, USA's top infectious diseases expert, also echoed similar feelings and said, “This is probably going to be a very bad week.”

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had said during a press conference that the coming week would be difficult for the country. President Trump, remarked that there’s “a light at the end of the tunnel”.

“We are feeling confident in the days ahead America will endure the peak of this terrible pandemic. Our warriors in this life and death battle are the incredible doctors and nurses and health care workers on the frontline of the fight,” he had said.

President Trump had also said that the number of deaths can remain low if certain mitigation steps are taken. "This will be probably the toughest week between this week and next week, and there will be a lot of death, unfortunately, but a lot less death than if this wasn`t done but there will be death," Trump said during Coronavirus Taskforce Briefing.

The US had recorded around 331,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and nearly 9,500 deaths by Sunday evening, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University.