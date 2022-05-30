हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nancy Pelosi

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi arrested, granted bail at USD 5,000

According to the public booking report, bail was granted to Paul Pelosi at USD 5,000 and he was released on Sunday morning. 

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi arrested, granted bail at USD 5,000
Image courtesy: Reuters

Washington: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi`s spouse, Paul Pelosi was arrested for driving under the influence, according to the Napa County Criminal Justice Network`s public booking report. The arrest took place just before midnight Saturday night in Napa County. 

Hours later, he was booked into jail on two counts -- driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 pc or higher.

According to the public booking report, bail was granted to Paul Pelosi at USD 5,000 and he was released on Sunday morning, reported CNN. 

A statement from Drew Hammill, Pelosi`s spokesperson, said, "The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast."

Paul Pelosi, 82, a native of San Francisco, has been married to Nancy Pelosi since 1963. The two have five children together.

