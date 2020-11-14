US President Donald Trump extends wishes on Diwali, lights a lamp in White House

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (November 14) took to Twitter to extend wishes on the occasion of Diwali. Trump posted a tweet sharing a photo of him lighting a lamp in the White House.

Earlier, US Secretary of the State Mike Pompeo and the State Department also extended wishes on the 'festival of lights'.

"Happy Diwali! We wish everyone safety and good health as you celebrate the Festival of Lights. Even if physically apart from family and friends, may the spirit of the season bring joy and light," the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs at State Department tweeted.

"Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating the victory of light over darkness. May you have a joyous festival of lights," Pompeo tweeted.

In 2019 too, Trump had greeted people on Diwali and had said that the observance of the festival across the country is an important reminder of one of its core values - religious liberty.

"As Diwali commences, Melania and I wish those observing the Festival of Lights a blessed and happy celebration," Trump had said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said also extended Diwali wishes and tweeted, "Diwali reminds us that truth, light, and goodness will always prevail. To celebrate that hopeful message and mark this important festival, I joined a virtual celebration earlier this evening. Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating!"

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson marked Diwali by using the analogy of victory of light over darkness as reflective of overcoming the coronavirus pandemic crisis.

"This year, perhaps more than any other, Diwali holds a potent meaning for all of us; because just as surely as Lord Rama defeated the demon king Ravana and brought his wife Sita home, and just as Diwali celebrates the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, knowledge over ignorance, so too I have every confidence that we shall triumph over COVID-19," Johnson said.