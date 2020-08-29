हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump pardons Alice Johnson, whose cause was backed by Kim Kardashian

Trump, who commuted Johnson`s sentence in 2018 after she had served more than 20 years in prison, signed the pardon during a meeting with Johnson in the Oval Office.

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump granted a full pardon on Friday to Alice Marie Johnson, a Tennessee woman who received a life sentence for a first-time drug offence and whose cause was taken up by the celebrity Kim Kardashian West. Trump, who commuted Johnson`s sentence in 2018 after she had served more than 20 years in prison, signed the pardon during a meeting with Johnson in the Oval Office.

"We`re taking Alice Johnson from a commutation to a full pardon," Trump said. "Alice has done an incredible job since she`s been out, recommending other people" who may deserve clemency or a pardon. Johnson, who spoke at the Republican National Convention this week about her initial commutation, wiped away tears after Trump`s announcement.

Kardashian West personally lobbied Trump about Johnson`s case.

