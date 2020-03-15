US President Donald Trump tests negative for coronavirus: White House physician

US President Donald Trump has tested negative for the coronavirus, the president’s personal physician confirmed on Saturday (March 14).

Trump decided to undergo test after coming in contact with several members of a Brazilian presidential delegation which met him at his resort in Florida and some members of the delegation ha now tested positive for the deadly virus.



"This evening I received confirmation that the test is negative," the president's physician Sean Conley said in a memo. "One week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation at Mar-a-Lago, the President remains symptom-free," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, President Trump had announced that he took the test for the coronavirus. "I had my temperature taken coming into the room and I also took the test for the coronavirus," President Trump had said after his meeting with the Coronavirus Taskforce in the White House.

Whether President Treump would be tested had been a matter of speculation since it first emerged that a member of a Brazilian delegation that visited Mar-a-Lago had tested positive. Two other people who were with the president at Mar-a-Lago have tested positive.

President Trump started the press briefing with "We just completed a very good meeting on the Coronavirus and we are really doing a great job."

He added, "We're using the full power of the federal government to defeat the virus," said Trump.

On Friday, US President declared a state of emergency over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in order to make more funds available for fighting the fallout of the disease while reflecting symbolically the seriousness of the situation.