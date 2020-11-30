US President-elect Joe Biden fractures foot, may have to wear protective boot for days

US President-elect Joe Biden suffered hairline fractures in his foot on Saturday (November 29), his personal said. It is learnt that Biden fractured his foot while playing with one of his dogs. According to Biden's personal physician, the US President-elect will probably have to wear a protective boot for several weeks to get fully fit.

Biden's office said in a statement that the US President-elect suffered the injury on Saturday. The statement added that Biden, 78, met an orthopedist on Sunday for x-rays and a CT scan.

After preliminary check-up, doctors thought that the Democrat leader had merely sprained his ankle and an additional scan of the foot revealed a hairline fracture.

A "follow-up CT scan confirmed hairline (small) fractures," Biden's personal physician Kevin O'Connor said in a separate statement distributed by Biden's office. "He will likely require a walking boot for several weeks."

Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the November 3 presidential election to become the oldest person ever to become the President of the US when he takes charge of the White House on January 20.

Meanwhile, Trump, who is yet to concede defeat in the election and has filed several lawsuits challenging the election results, wished Biden a speedy recovery. "Get well soon!" Trump said in a Tweet.