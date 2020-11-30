हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Joe Biden

US President-elect Joe Biden fractures foot, may have to wear protective boot for days

According to Biden's personal physician, the US President-elect will probably have to wear a protective boot for several weeks to get fully fit.

US President-elect Joe Biden fractures foot, may have to wear protective boot for days

US President-elect Joe Biden suffered hairline fractures in his foot on Saturday (November 29), his personal said. It is learnt that Biden fractured his foot while playing with one of his dogs. According to Biden's personal physician, the US President-elect will probably have to wear a protective boot for several weeks to get fully fit.

Biden's office said in a statement that the US President-elect suffered the injury on Saturday. The statement added that Biden, 78, met an orthopedist on Sunday for x-rays and a CT scan.

After preliminary check-up, doctors thought that the Democrat leader had merely sprained his ankle and an additional scan of the foot revealed a hairline fracture.

A "follow-up CT scan confirmed hairline (small) fractures," Biden's personal physician Kevin O'Connor said in a separate statement distributed by Biden's office. "He will likely require a walking boot for several weeks."

Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the November 3 presidential election to become the oldest person ever to become the President of the US when he takes charge of the White House on January 20. 

Meanwhile, Trump, who is yet to concede defeat in the election and has filed several lawsuits challenging the election results, wished Biden a speedy recovery. "Get well soon!" Trump said in a Tweet.

Tags:
Joe BidenUSUS President
Next
Story

COVID-19-infected woman in Singapore gives birth to child with antibodies
  • 94,31,691Confirmed
  • 1,37,139Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,17,43,588Confirmed
  • 14,44,648Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT16M45S

Yudha 2.0: India gets 'Predator' power