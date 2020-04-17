US provides nearly $5.9 million assistance to India in fight against coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic

New Delhi: As the world struggles to bring down the number of COVID-19 infections, India has received around $5.9 million in health assistance to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the country.

The US State Department in a statement said that the financial aid will be used in providing care for the COVID-19 affected, spreading useful health information to the public, surveillance and case finding. It could also be used in emergency preparedness and response to the global pandemic.

"This builds on a foundation of nearly $2.8 billion in total assistance, which includes more than $1.4 billion in health assistance, the United States has provided to India over the last 20 years," it said in a update of the US efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The State Department and the US Agency for International Development have now committed nearly $508 million in emergency health, humanitarian, and economic assistance, worldwide.

America has provided COVID-19 assistance to Afghanistan ($18 million), Bangladesh ($9.6 million), Bhutan ($500,000), Nepal ($1.8 million), Pakistan ($9.4 million) and Sri Lanka ($1.3 million).

Meanwhile, India reported a total of 12,759 infected cases which includes 1515 cured cases and 420 deaths, on April 16 at 5 pm. While globally the total number of cases across 185 nations reached 2,101,164 and the death toll stood at 140,773 at 11.45 pm (IST) on Thursday.

(With agency inputs)