हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
US travel restrictions

US to maintain travel restrictions for now, cites surge in cases due to COVID Delta variant

President Joe Biden earlier this month said that his administration was ‘in the process’ of considering how soon the U.S. could lift the ban on European travel bound for the U.S.

US to maintain travel restrictions for now, cites surge in cases due to COVID Delta variant
File photo

Washington: The United States will not change the existing COVID-19 travel restrictions on international travel in place due to concerns about the surging infection rate because of the delta variant, according to a White House official.

President Joe Biden earlier this month said that his administration was ‘in the process’ of considering how soon the U.S. could lift the ban on European travel bound for the U.S. 

After the issue was raised by German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her visit to the White House.

According to news agency PTI, the official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said while the administration understands the importance of international travel, cases are rising in the U.S, particularly among those who are unvaccinated and will likely continue to increase in the weeks ahead.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised Americans against travel to the United Kingdom this past Monday given a surge in cases there.

Most of continental Europe has relaxed restrictions on Americans who are fully vaccinated, although the United Kingdom still requires quarantines for most visitors arriving from the U.S. Airlines say, however, that the lack of two-way travel is limiting the number of flights they can offer and seats they can sell.

But the rise and prevalence of COVID-19 variants in Europe, especially the delta mutation that is also spreading throughout the U.S., has caused the Biden administration to tread slowly about increasing transatlantic travel.

(With inputs from news agencies)

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
US travel restrictionsUS COVID-19coronavirus delta variant
Next
Story

United Kingdom court declares Vijay Mallya as bankrupt

Must Watch

PT5M42S

Mamata Banerjee will be the opposition face against PM Modi in 2024 elections?