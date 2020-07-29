US to reposition over 12,000 troops from Germany; 5,600 to be sent to other NATO countries

Washington DC: The United States (US) Secretary of Defense Mark T Esper on Wednesday (July 29, 2020) announced to reposition approximately 11,900 military personnel from Germany.

The announcement comes following the decision from the US President Donald Trump in early June 2020 to reduce the force footprint in Germany.

Secretary Esper said that nearly 5,600 will be repositioned within other North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) countries and 6,400 will return to the US to address readiness and prepare for rotational deployments in the Black Sea region on NATO’s southeastern flank.

Secretary Esper said, "The repositioning of our forces in Europe constitutes a major strategic and positive shift, wholly in line with the National Defense Strategy, and consistent with other adjustments the United States has made within NATO in previous times."

The Secretary also provided direction to the Department to develop options for repositioning the forces throughout Europe using five core principles:

1. Enhance deterrence of Russia

2. Strengthen NATO

3. Reassure allies

4. Improve US strategic flexibility and EUCOM operational flexibility

5. Take care of our Service members and their families in the process

The number of US troops in Germany now will come down to 24,000 from 36,000.