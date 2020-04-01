'Very, very painful' two weeks as coronavirus COVID-19 surge is coming: President Trump warns Americans

As the number of deaths in the United States from coronavirus touched 3,416 on Tuesday (March 31), President Donald Trump warned Americans of a "very, very painful two weeks", saying a surge in coornavirus positive cases is set to hit the US.

President Trump once again urged Americans to follow strict social distancing measures ahead of a "tough two weeks" that may lead to the death of around 100,000 people from the coronavirus.

"It`s absolutely critical for the American people to follow the guidelines for the next 30 days. It`s a matter of life and death," Trump said during a news conference at the White House.

"We want Americans to be prepared for the hard days that lie ahead," Trump said.

For his part, US Vice President Mike Pence said the mitigation efforts taken by the government to curb the spread of coronavirus were having an impact. "We have reason to believe that it`s working," Pence said of the guidelines. "Do not be discouraged."

The global death toll due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic reached 40,708 till 11.45 pm (IST) on Tuesday. The number of deaths in the United States from coronavirus surpassed those reported by China, where the pandemic began in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University. There are 174,467 confirmed coronavirus cases in the US and a total of 3,416 deaths while China death toll is 3,309. Italy continues to remain the worst affected in terms of the death toll that reached 12,428 on Tuesday night and a total of 105,792 cases.

Spain, which has the world's second-highest coronavirus death toll after Italy, declared a state of emergency over the pandemic on March 14, barring people from leaving home for all but essential reasons. Till Tuesday night the country recorded 94,417 cases and 8,269 deaths. The government tightened the lockdown over the weekend, banning all non-essential work for two weeks.