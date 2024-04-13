At least 40 rockets were fired from Lebanon into northern Israel on Friday night, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). The rocket fire, which caused no casualties, followed Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon. The rockets triggered sirens in multiple communities across the Upper Galilee in northern Israel, causing residents to seek shelter. IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari confirmed in a press briefing that most of the rockets fell in open fields, causing no injuries.

The Lebanese military group Hezbollah confirmed in a statement that it had fired dozens of Katyusha rockets on the Al-Zaoura site in the occupied territories. The group stated that the rocket fire was in response to Israel's airstrikes on the villages of Aita al-Shaab and Al-Taybeh earlier on Friday evening.

BREAKING A second Hezbollah voley of missiles is on its way depleting the iron dome.



Just as I predicted hours ago, the Iron Dome is being overwhelmed in preparation for Iran’s retaliation. https://t.co/nkLrAGSVlf pic.twitter.com/qVTatpeskp — Syrian Girl (@Partisangirl) April 12, 2024

According to an Israeli military statement, the strikes targeted military compounds belonging to Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed armed group and political party. The IDF has not yet commented on the extent of the damage caused by the airstrikes. Earlier on Friday, two Hezbollah drones carrying explosives that had crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory were intercepted, further escalating the situation.

The cross-border fire comes amid heightened alert in Israel, which is awaiting an Iranian retaliation for the killing of seven Iranian commanders in Syria in an Israeli airstrike on April 1. The recent events mark a significant escalation in tensions in the region, raising concerns about the potential for further conflict.