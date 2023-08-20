Viral Meme Dog Balltze Aka Cheems Passes Away After Suffering From Cancer, Netizens Mourn

New Delhi: The viral Shibu dog, which is very popular in memes, passed away on Saturday after struggling with cancer for a long time. Her owner posted a long post in the condolence after his death.

“He fell asleep on Friday morning during his last thoracentesis surgery. Originally, we wanted to arrange chemotherapy or other possible treatment for him after this operation, but it is too late now,” the owner said in the post.

The post added “don’t be sad, please remember the joy that Balltze brought to the world. A Shibu Inu with a round smiling face connecting you and me, he has helped many people during the pandemic and brought a lot of joy to many of joy, but now his mission has completed. I believe he is running freely in the sy and having a lot of delicious food with his new friends. He will always be inside my heart, I hope he can continue to bring joy to everyone in the online world, that’s my only humble request.



How Has Balltze Become Cheems In Meme World?

The beloved meme dog Balltze, famously recognized as Cheems, was a charming Shiba Inu. Residing in Hong Kong under the care of his owner Kathy when he was alive, Balltze's journey was one that captured the hearts of many. Adopted at the age of one, his photogenic looks and undeniable cuteness led Kathy to establish an Instagram account for him on April 12, 2015. Through this platform, she began sharing his daily mood pictures, treating his followers to the adorable essence of a Shiba Inu.

However, it was on September 4, 2017, that fate took an unexpected turn. In a seemingly ordinary moment, Balltze was captured lounging on marble steps by his doting mom. Little did they know that this candid snapshot would spark his internet fame. A comment by Instagram user Josh that humorously likened Balltze to "Cheese" initiated a series of events that would define his meme legacy. Gradually, this evolved into his meme moniker, Cheems, or sometimes Cheemsburger. His fame culminated in the iconic 'Swole Doge vs. Cheems' meme, where he assumed the role of the small, puppy-like dog. His aspirations were humorously directed towards becoming as strong as the formidable Swole Doge.

Balltze's impact extended far beyond the digital realm, touching the lives of countless individuals who found solace and amusement in his endearing presence. His journey exemplified the extraordinary bonds that can form between pets and their owners, demonstrating the potential for even the simplest of moments to ripple across the internet and leave a lasting impression.

Netizens Mourn

Balltze, the ‘Cheems’ meme dog, has passed away pic.twitter.com/uthIv6rO5P — Culture Crave (@CultureCrave) August 19, 2023

Balltze, aka Cheems, has left us. This funny yellow dog brought joy to so many. We will miss you, @Balltzehk. pic.twitter.com/NcLEkA4IyB — NELSON (@PupperNelson) August 19, 2023

