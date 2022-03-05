Vladimir Putin: 'Any nation declaring no-fly zone over Ukraine will be part of conflict'

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
russia ukraine crisis

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday (March 5) said that any country that sought to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine would be considered by Moscow to have entered the armed conflict, reported the  AFP news agency.

Image credit: Reuters

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday (March 5) said that any country that sought to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine would be considered by Moscow to have entered the armed conflict, reported the  AFP news agency.

Earlier Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to NATO to set up a no-fly zone over Ukraine, which Russia invaded by land, sea and air on February 24. However, NATO on Friday rejected Ukrainian calls to help it protect its skies from Russian missiles and warplanes, wary of being dragged into Moscow`s war on its neighbour, but Europe promised more sanctions to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin.
 

russia ukraine crisisrussia ukraine warUkraine invasion
