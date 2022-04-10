हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bilawal Bhutto

Welcome back to 'purana Pakistan': Bilawal Bhutto after Imran Khan's ouster

"Democracy is the best revenge," Bilawal said.

Welcome back to &#039;purana Pakistan&#039;: Bilawal Bhutto after Imran Khan&#039;s ouster

Islamabad: "We welcome (you) back to the purana Pakistan," top Opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Sunday, as he took a jibe at ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan following the adoption of a no-confidence vote against him.

Khan, who came to power in 2018 with promises to create a 'Naya Pakistan', was unceremoniously removed from the office, becoming the first premier in the country's history to be ousted through a no-trust motion.

Despite the government's hectic efforts to avoid voting on the no-confidence motion against Khan, the joint Opposition succeeded in its month-long efforts to oust Khan from the prime minister's office as 174 members of the 342-member National Assembly voted against him after a day of high drama.

"I would like to congratulate the whole nation and this House, as for the first time in the history of the country, a no-confidence motion has succeeded and we have made history," Bilawal said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman recalled the significance of April 10, adding that on this day, the country approved the 1973 Constitution. 

"On April 10, 1986, Benazir Bhutto ended her self-imposed exile and arrived in Lahore to launch her struggle against Ziaul haq," said Bilawal as he recalled his mother.

He said that on April 10, 2022, the person who was declared "selected" by the Opposition and proved himself to be an "undemocratic burden" on the country saw the end of his rule.

"Today, on April 10, 2022, we welcome [you] back to the purana (old) Pakistan," said Bilawal, who is likely to be appointed the next foreign minister.

Bilawal, the lawmaker from Larkana, said that he had joined the National Assembly only three to four years ago, adding that whatever he has learned during this time is probably more than he had learnt throughout his life.

"I have a message for the Pakistani youth that they should never give up on their dreams as nothing is impossible. Democracy is the best revenge. Pakistan Zindabad," said Bilawal.

