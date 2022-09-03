NewsWorld
RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

Western sanctions cause energy price hikes, supply disruptions: Russian Energy Minister

Shulginov noted that it would only be possible to overcome the crisis by eliminating its root causes, and this would require restoring energy supply chains, and establishing a balanced energy and climate policy.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 07:51 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Western sanctions cause energy price hikes, supply disruptions: Russian Energy Minister

Moscow: The unilateral restrictions that Western countries have imposed against Russia have caused energy supply disruptions and energy price hikes around the world, Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said.

During a G20 energy transition ministerial meeting on Friday, he added that the current energy crisis had impeded the achievement of the sustainable development goals, particularly when it comes to ensuring access to affordable and reliable energy for all.

Shulginov noted that it would only be possible to overcome the crisis by eliminating its root causes, and this would require restoring energy supply chains, and establishing a balanced energy and climate policy, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Group of Seven (G7) Finance Ministers agreed to impose a price cap on Russian oil following a meeting on Friday.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak on Thursday called the G7`s plan to introduce a price cap on Russian oil completely absurd.

Novak said Russia would not supply oil and petroleum products to those countries that support price caps on Russian oil, as Russia does not plan to supply oil under non-market conditions.

Live Tv

Russia-Ukraine warRussian Energy MinisterRussiaUkraineWestern sanctions

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Desi 'plastic surgery' of fingerprints
DNA Video
DNA: Will 3 weekly off make you smart or lazy?
DNA Video
DNA: More than half of doctors in India are fake!
DNA Video
DNA: INS Vikrant's indigenous revolution at sea
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 2, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will run madrasas but not willing to show documents?
DNA Video
DNA: Twitter’s new Edit Tweet feature
DNA Video
DNA: Why the youth are running away from responsibilities?
DNA Video
DNA: UN report on condition of Uyghur Muslims in China
DNA Video
DNA: Resignations on Moral Rights are outdated now!