Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2803819https://zeenews.india.com/world/what-is-unifil-the-peacekeepers-in-southern-lebanon-that-has-900-indian-troops-2803819.html
NewsWorld
ISRAEL-IRAN WAR

What Is UNIFIL? The Peacekeepers In Southern Lebanon That Have 900 Indian Troops

UNIFIL currently has around 10,500 peacekeepers from 50 different countries, including India. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Oct 07, 2024, 02:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

What Is UNIFIL? The Peacekeepers In Southern Lebanon That Have 900 Indian Troops Flames and smoke rise from an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon, October 7. (AP Photo)

UNIFIL: The 900 membered Indian contingent in the United Nations Interim Force in South Lebanon (UNIFIL) will be staying put and performing its duties amid Israel’s escalating ground incursion. "The (Indian) battalion of more than 900 people is holding its position and everybody is safe," PTI cited a UNIFIL source’s telephonic conversation.  

What Is UNIFIL? 

The United Nations Interim Forces (UNIFIL) is a peacekeeping mission set up in southern Lebanon by the UN Security Council in 1978, following Israel’s invasion of the country. According to the UNIFIL website, the mission’s goals are to confirm Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon, help restore peace and stability in the region, and support the Lebanese government in regaining control over the area. 

In 2006, following a deadly conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, the UN Security Council passed Resolution 1701, expanding UNIFIL's role. The mission was tasked with monitoring the ceasefire and assisting the Lebanese armed forces as they deployed across southern Lebanon, including along the Blue Line, the border area between Lebanon and Israel. 

Where Do Peacekeepers Operate? 

UNIFIL currently has around 10,500 peacekeepers from 50 different countries, including India. Approximately 17% of its operations are conducted in coordination with the Lebanese Armed Forces. 

According to the UNIFIL website, whenever an incident occurs, UN peacekeepers quickly deploy additional troops to the area if necessary to prevent direct clashes between the two sides and to ensure the situation remains under control. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why is there a ruckus over Garba?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Hezbollah afraid of Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath’s New Prison Rule and Devotion to Goddess Durga
DNA Video
DNA: Zakir Naik Silenced by Gita’s Wisdom!
DNA Video
DNA: Chaos in Garba Pandals: Tilak Rules and Bouncers Clash with Police
DNA Video
DNA: Khamenei’s Bold Warning to Israel: War Looming?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi’s Jalebi Factory Comment Goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: Nitin Gadkari’s Fix for Gutkha Spitting Habit
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi’s Tough Plan Against ‘Nasrallah’ Supporters
DNA Video
DNA: CM Mamata Banerjee Dislikes Durga Puja?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK