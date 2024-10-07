What Is UNIFIL? The Peacekeepers In Southern Lebanon That Have 900 Indian Troops

UNIFIL: The 900 membered Indian contingent in the United Nations Interim Force in South Lebanon (UNIFIL) will be staying put and performing its duties amid Israel’s escalating ground incursion. "The (Indian) battalion of more than 900 people is holding its position and everybody is safe," PTI cited a UNIFIL source’s telephonic conversation.

What Is UNIFIL?

The United Nations Interim Forces (UNIFIL) is a peacekeeping mission set up in southern Lebanon by the UN Security Council in 1978, following Israel’s invasion of the country. According to the UNIFIL website, the mission’s goals are to confirm Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon, help restore peace and stability in the region, and support the Lebanese government in regaining control over the area.

In 2006, following a deadly conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, the UN Security Council passed Resolution 1701, expanding UNIFIL's role. The mission was tasked with monitoring the ceasefire and assisting the Lebanese armed forces as they deployed across southern Lebanon, including along the Blue Line, the border area between Lebanon and Israel.

Where Do Peacekeepers Operate?

UNIFIL currently has around 10,500 peacekeepers from 50 different countries, including India. Approximately 17% of its operations are conducted in coordination with the Lebanese Armed Forces.

According to the UNIFIL website, whenever an incident occurs, UN peacekeepers quickly deploy additional troops to the area if necessary to prevent direct clashes between the two sides and to ensure the situation remains under control.