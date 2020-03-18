हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
WhatsApp launches coronavirus information site to prevent spread of rumours

WhatsApp has partnered with the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to launch a coronavirus-related information center. 

WhatsApp launches coronavirus information site to prevent spread of rumours
Representational Image: ZeeNews

New Delhi: Facebook-owned social media platform WhatsApp has partnered with the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to launch a coronavirus-related information center. It has also started a portal to keep people informed about the COVID-19 outbreak. 

According to the company website, "WhatsApp helps you connect with those who matter most. Here are some of the ways you can use WhatsApp to look after friends and family, stay up to date with the latest official health information, and share information responsibly."

The portal will also include information regarding direct messaging hotlines by WHO and UNICEF, it said, adding that these hotlines will be helpful for people seeking information about COVID-19 from trusted sources.

The social media app is stated to be working with local governments in countries like Singapore, Israel, South Africa, Brazil, and Indonesia, to send citizens texts regarding coronavirus.

You can connect remotely by using WhatsApp features, like groups, voice, and video calls to stay connected and provide support to loved ones even though you might not be able to be in the same place.

You can also choose reliable sources of information as the website says, "connect with local, national, and global organizations. Turn to trusted sources, like the World Health Organization or your national health ministry, for the latest information and guidelines."

It also advises users to help prevent the spread of rumours stating "Think about the messages that you receive, because not everything you are sent about coronavirus may be accurate. Verify the facts with other trusted official sources or fact-checkers. If you aren’t sure something’s true, don’t forward it."

