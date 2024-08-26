'Who Will Process Your Visa, Bro?': One Kilometer Long Line At Indian Visa Centre In Bangladesh; Video Goes Viral

A video capturing an extensive queue stretching over a kilometre at an Indian visa centre in Bangladesh has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread attention. The footage, shared by a social media user, shows the seemingly endless line outside Asia's largest mall, Jamuna Future Park, where one of the few remaining Indian visa centers is located.

The user captioned the video, "1 Kilometer Long Line Outside Indian Visa Center At Asia's Largest Mall Jamuna. The line started inside, involved many corridors, then came outside, and went to the main road. It kept going, going, and going. Who will process your visa, bro? The majority of the staff went back to India, and the embassy is running with limited capacity. They don't have the manpower. And all the fault is yours only."

Majority Of Staff Went Back To India, The… pic.twitter.com/PkXAcbCoOC — বাংলার ছেলে (@iSoumikSaheb) August 26, 2024

This situation arose after India shut down most of its visa centres in Bangladesh following a wave of violent protests that culminated in the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The protests, initially sparked by political and economic discontent, escalated into widespread unrest, leading to Hasina's government being overthrown.

In the wake of the unrest, Bangladesh has seen continued incidents of violence, including targeted attacks on the Hindu minority community. The closure of Indian visa centres has added to the chaos, leaving thousands of Bangladeshi citizens struggling to secure travel permits.

Many Bangladeshi people have been waiting at the Indian border or trying to sneak inside the Indian territory following the violence. India has deployed a strong line of patrol by the Border Security Force to deter the entry of illegal immigrants.