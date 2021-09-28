हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Joe Biden

'Will provide even more protection': US President Joe Biden gets COVID-19 vaccine booster shot

"This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated. That’s why I’m moving forward with vaccination requirements wherever I can," the US President said during remarks ahead of the shot.   

&#039;Will provide even more protection&#039;: US President Joe Biden gets COVID-19 vaccine booster shot
Photo: POTUS

New Delhi: United States President Joe Biden on Monday (September 27, 2021) received his COVID-19 vaccine booster shot and said that it will provide even more protection from the virus.

Like his first and second doses, Biden took the Pfizer jab publicly.

"This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated. That’s why I’m moving forward with vaccination requirements wherever I can," the US President said during remarks ahead of the shot. 

"We know that to beat this pandemic and to save lives, to keep our children safe, our schools open, our economy going, we need to get folks vaccinated. So, please do the right thing. Please get the shots. And it can save your life. It can save the lives of those around you. And it’s easy, accessible, and it’s free," he added.

Biden said that COVID-19 vaccine boosters are important, but the most important thing he needs to do is get more people vaccinated.

He also informed that he didn't have any side effects from the first or second shot.

"I don’t anticipate one now, but we’ll see," he added. 

The US President stated that over 77 per cent of adult Americans have gotten at least one shot, while about 23 per cent haven't gotten any shots. 

"That distinct minority is causing an awful lot of us an awful lot of damage for the rest of the country," he remarked.

This is to be noted that the US Food and Drug Administration last week gave emergency use authorisation for a booster dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in people 65 and older, people at high risk of severe disease and those who are at increased risk of COVID-19 because of where they work or live, like healthcare workers, teachers, first responders and grocery store clerks. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Joe BidenCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Watch: French President Emmanuel Macron hit with egg

Must Watch

PT22M56S

DNA: What could farmers do instead of Bharat Band?