With ball drop at Times Square, New York gets a new mayor

New York: Eric Adams was sworn in as the new mayor of New York City on Saturday (January 1), right after the ball drop at Times Square at midnight, with the mayor`s office account on Twitter streaming the event. "New York City, I am so proud to be your 110th mayor," Adams tweeted from the NYCMayor account.

Adams was a police officer for over 20 years, retiring in the rank of a captain. He served in the New York State Senate and was then elected as the president of one of New York`s boroughs, Brooklyn, twice.

Adams, who is a Democrat like previous New York mayor, Bill de Blasio, is taking over amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in the most populous city in the US.

