हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
US-Russia

US President Joe Biden hopes for progress in upcoming negotiations with Russia: White House

On late Thursday, Biden held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which the leaders agreed to hold security guarantees talks in three formats: in Vienna, Geneva and Brussels.

US President Joe Biden hopes for progress in upcoming negotiations with Russia: White House

Washington: US President Joe Biden has expressed hope that the security guarantees negotiations with Russia will result in significant progress.

On late Thursday (December 30, 2021), Biden held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which the leaders agreed to hold security guarantees talks in three formats: in Vienna, Geneva and Brussels.

"Well, I got the sense of it that he`s agreed that we would have three major conferences in Europe at the beginning of the middle of the month ... He laid out some of his concerns about NATO and the United States and Europe, we laid out ours. I made it clear that they only could work if he deescalated ... Well, I always expect to negotiate and make progress," Biden said on late Friday, as quoted by the White House.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
US-RussiaRussian President Vladimir PutinUS President Joe BidenRussiaUSUkraineWhite House
Next
Story

A Happy New Year? Omicron mutes parties worldwide but South Africa offers hope

Must Watch

PT1M51S

Zee Top 10: Stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Temple