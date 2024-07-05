With Keys Of No. 10 With Him, Keir Starmer Promises To Deliver For Britain

In Britain, the Labour Party has surpassed the majority mark of 326. The Labour Party has so far won 337 seats while Tory's/Conservatives have failed to live up to expectation winning just 72 seats of the 482 counted of the total 650 at the time of publishing of this report. On Friday, Keir Starmer, poised to become the next British Prime Minister, announced that the United Kingdom is ready for a change as his Labour Party heads towards a landslide victory in the general elections. Once sworn in as the Prime Minister of Britain, Keir Starmer will reside at the official residence of UK's Prime Minister - 10 Downing Street, often called No 10.

Keir Starmer promised to deliver for the nation. "The change begins right here because this is your democracy, your community and your future. You have voted and now it is time for us to deliver," said the 61-year-old leader. Elected to Parliament in 2015 for the first time at the age of 52, the Labour Party leader has promised to offer the change the country needs. Ending 14 years of Conservative rule, Starmer's Labour Party has so far won over 266 seats with the Tories heading towards a historic defeat.

A human rights lawyer and an Arsenal fan, Starmer represented people on death row with the Labour Party describing its leader and former Chief Prosecutor as a man who has spent his entire career securing justice for those who need it. Son of a toolmaker, Starmer faced challenging times right from his childhood which was spent in Surrey's Oxted. His mother, a nurse who worked for the National Health Service (NHS), battled a rare and severe illness all her life.

After joining politics and the British Parliament in 2015, Starmer became the leader of the Labour Party in April 2020. Now, four years later, he is pledging a better future for Britain. (With agency inputs)