With One Kg Flour Costing Rs 800, Pakistan Now Has Its Eyes On Dishes Served In Weddings

Cash-strapped Pakistan now has its eyes on dishes served at weddings and functions. The country is already struggling with a food crisis and inflation and thus the government is looking at ways to curb food wastage, especially during weddings and functions. Chief Minister of Punjab Province Maryam Nawaz has decided to implement the 'One Dish' policy with stricter enforcement.

The policy was implemented first in 2016 but was not being followed by the people. Now, the government has decided to implement the policy with full vigour. The administration officials will not raid the wedding parties/functions to check if the policy is being followed or not. As per the 'one dish' policy, more than one dish is not allowed in the wedding parties. It means, the food menu can have only one vegetable, rice, roti, daal, salad, cold drink and one sweet is allowed to serve.

CM Nawaz said that cooking multiple dishes leads to unwanted expenditure. Government officials are raiding the parties and imposing fines on those not following the law.

Watch This Report:

Pakistan is currently surviving on bailout packages from the International Monetary Fund and recently, its PM Shehbaz Sharif went to Saudi Arabia to seek monetary help but could not succeed. Inflation is so high in Pakistan that even common food items are being sold at a high price. For example, a kilo of wheat flour now costs 800 Pakistani rupees (PKR) while a roti now costs 25 PKR. Even fruit prices have shot up with bananas being sold between 150-200 PKR.