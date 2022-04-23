World Book Day 2022: Some must-have 21st century books about Life

World Books Day 2022: Books speak a language that every human can understand. It exposes you to the world in a way that can take you across the globe from the couch of your living room. However, with the growing fad of smartphones and digital gadgets, it is natural for humans to be pushed away from books.

But what other way the celebrate the resignation of one’s love for reading than World Book Day. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) established 23 April as World Book and Copyright Day in 1995.

Today, on the occasion of ‘World Book Day, here are some must-have 21st-century books that one must read to become an avid reader.

Atonement (2001)

Iwaan McEwan’s hauntingly beautiful novel opens on a summer day in 1935 when 13-year-old Briony shows her mother a play she’s written to perform with her three young cousins the next evening.

It is about a young woman who lets her imagination gets the better of her and affects the lives of everyone involved. It is an account of what can be called the 21st century or in other words human emotions- love, war, childhood, imagination and forgiveness.

The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho

The alchemist is the story of a shepherd in Santiago on his quest to follow his dreams.

The book, which is an international bestseller unravels the truth about personal growth and self-discovery and will surely teach you a few key lessons, including following your dreams, finding happiness, and not giving into fear.

The Untethered Soul by Micheal Singer

The book will help seriously introspect your self-growth trajectory and is considered to be one of the life-changing books of all time.

The author of this book is a spiritual teacher who will touch on meditation and mindfulness practices that will help you to build healthy habits, make positive life changes, and learn that happiness comes from within.

The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini

If you know Houesseni’s work, you know he can titillate every fibre in your body with the sheer poignancy in his storytelling. Published in 2003 by Riverhead Books, it tells the story of Amir, a young boy from the Wazir Akbar Khan district of Kabul.

The story is set against a backdrop of tumultuous events, from the fall of Afghanistan's monarchy through the Soviet invasion, the exodus of refugees to Pakistan and the United States, and the rise of the Taliban regime.

