World Health Organisation teams up with FIFA, WhatsApp to fight coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic

As the situation across the globe turns out to be alarming with continous increase in coronavirus cases World Health organisation teams up with FIFA (Federation Internationale de Football Association) and social media company WhatsApp to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday WHO's Director general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus launched “pass the message to kick out coronavirus” video campaign and spoke about WHO's collaboration with FIFA, WhatsApp and other organisation to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Talking to media duringa press conference the Director general said that WHO and FIFA signed an agreement to work together to promote health through football less than 6 months ago and that time no one knew that a new virus would emerge that would bring many parts of society to a standstil, including the beautiful game of football.

He further said that many football matches have stopped but our collaboration has become even more important during these difficult times and given us the opportunity of working together more closely than we imagined.

WHO also shared the information of its collaborations with organisation for promoting health in its official Twitter handle.

"Less than 6 months ago, WHO & @FIFAcom signed an agreement to work together to promote health through football. We didn’t know then what we know now – that a new virus would emerge that would bring many parts of society to a standstill – including the beautiful game"-@DrTedros — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 23, 2020

FIFA has contributed US $ 10 million to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

President of FIFA Gianni Infantino who was also present in the press conference said, ''We need teamwork to combat the coronavirus and FIFA has teamed up with WHO because health comes first.''

He added, “I call upon the football community worldwide to join us in supporting this campaign to pass the message even further. Some of the greatest players to have played the beautiful game have put their names to the campaign and are united in their desire to pass the message to kick out COVID-19.”

As WHO's information more than US$70 million funds has been raised in just 10 days from more than 187,000 individuals and organizations, to help health workers on the front lines to do their life-saving work, treat patients and advance research for treatments and vaccines.

Video sharing app TikTok has also given contribution of US$10 million as an support in the emergency situation.

WHO has also collaborated with Whatsapp by launching new WhatsApp Health Alert which deliversreliable health information directly to mobile phones.

Most of the biggest leagues of football scheduled for this year are all suspended because of the pandemic that has infected at least 300,000 worldwide.