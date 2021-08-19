हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Taliban

You are a woman, go home: Afghan female anchor recounts Taliban horror, watch video

Shabnam Dawran, an Afghan female anchor who works for a TV station RTA Pashto, was denied entry into her office, citing regime change as a reason. Dawran tried entering her office during her usual shift hours and was also carrying her ID badge.

You are a woman, go home: Afghan female anchor recounts Taliban horror, watch video
Photo courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Women in Kabul have been staging protests outside the presidential palace since Wednesday or so demanding protection of their rights after the Taliban took control of the country. A nightmare has begun for women in Afghanistan who are now struggling to find their voice ever since Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, leaving the country in the hands of the Taliban. 

And while Taliban promised of safeguarding rights of Afghan women, only under the ambits of Sharia Law, the women have a completely different tale to narrate. 

Shabnam Dawran, an Afghan female anchor who works for a TV station RTA Pashto, was denied entry into her office, citing regime change as a reason. Dawran tried entering her office during her usual shift hours and was also carrying her ID badge. However, she was not allowed to enter the office premises. "I went to RTA but they told me that the regime has changed. you are not allowed, go home," she said in a video.

Her video has revealed the truth behind Taliban's lies. The group has claimed that it will be giving more freedom to women in this new term of their rule in the country. Taliban has claimed that it will allow women to step outside to go to the market without a male escort, study, go to work or reveal their ankles this time.

However, the women in the country have revealed a different reality. Shabnam Dawran’s video shows that the reality is very different from what the Taliban is showing the world. This video has also reminded the world about the Taliban’s rule in the country before 2001.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TalibanAfghanistan crisisTaliban capturesAfghanistan political crisisTaliban terrorists
Next
Story

Sikhs, Hindus sheltered at Kabul Gurdwara appeal India to airlift them from war-torn nation

Must Watch

PT2M18S

C-17 Globemaster bringing 290 civilians from Afghanistan to India, including 70 Afghan citizens