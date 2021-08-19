You are a woman, go home: Afghan female anchor recounts Taliban horror, watch video

New Delhi: Women in Kabul have been staging protests outside the presidential palace since Wednesday or so demanding protection of their rights after the Taliban took control of the country. A nightmare has begun for women in Afghanistan who are now struggling to find their voice ever since Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, leaving the country in the hands of the Taliban.

And while Taliban promised of safeguarding rights of Afghan women, only under the ambits of Sharia Law, the women have a completely different tale to narrate.

Shabnam Dawran, an Afghan female anchor who works for a TV station RTA Pashto, was denied entry into her office, citing regime change as a reason. Dawran tried entering her office during her usual shift hours and was also carrying her ID badge. However, she was not allowed to enter the office premises. "I went to RTA but they told me that the regime has changed. you are not allowed, go home," she said in a video.

Her video has revealed the truth behind Taliban's lies. The group has claimed that it will be giving more freedom to women in this new term of their rule in the country. Taliban has claimed that it will allow women to step outside to go to the market without a male escort, study, go to work or reveal their ankles this time.

However, the women in the country have revealed a different reality. Shabnam Dawran’s video shows that the reality is very different from what the Taliban is showing the world. This video has also reminded the world about the Taliban’s rule in the country before 2001.

