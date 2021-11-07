WTT Contender: Manika Batra clinches bronze after loss in semi-final against Wang Yidi

Manika Batra won a bronze medal in the WTT Contender tournament in Lasko as the Indian went down fighting to Wang Yidi of China by 2-4 in the semi-finals of women's singles on Saturday.
Playing at Table 1 of Sports Hall Tri Lilije, Wang Yidi defeated Manika by 11-7, 7-11, 13-11, 10-12, 11-7, 11-5. Earlier in the day, Manika Batra and Archana Girish Kamath entered the finals of the women's doubles event of the WTT Contender tournament.
#HolyMoly Look at that
Manika Batra on FIR against top seeded Wang Yidi to fight for a ticket to #WTTLasko FINAL!
WTT app or https://t.co/cVJKeL6mUm#WTT #WTTSlovenia #TableTennis #PingPong pic.twitter.com/ovIqiiuKAE
— World Table Tennis (@WTTGlobal) November 6, 2021
Manika Batra and Archana Girish Kamath defeated the team of Wang Yidi and Liu Weishan by 11-6, 8-11, 11-6, 5-11, 11-8.
On Friday, Batra stormed into the quarter-finals of women's singles of the WTT Contender tournament in Lasko after defeating Daria Trigolos 3-1 by 11-6, 8-11, 11-4 in the round-of-16 clash.