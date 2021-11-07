हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sports

WTT Contender: Manika Batra clinches bronze after loss in semi-final against Wang Yidi

Indian Table Tennis player Manika Batra won a bronze medal in the WTT Contender tournament in Lasko after getting defeated by Wang Yidi in the semi-finals and reaches final in Women's double category with partner Archana Girish Kamath.

In Picture: Manika Batra,(Source:Twitter)

Manika Batra won a bronze medal in the WTT Contender tournament in Lasko as the Indian went down fighting to Wang Yidi of China by 2-4 in the semi-finals of women's singles on Saturday.

Playing at Table 1 of Sports Hall Tri Lilije, Wang Yidi defeated Manika by 11-7, 7-11, 13-11, 10-12, 11-7, 11-5. Earlier in the day, Manika Batra and Archana Girish Kamath entered the finals of the women's doubles event of the WTT Contender tournament.

Manika Batra and Archana Girish Kamath defeated the team of Wang Yidi and Liu Weishan by 11-6, 8-11, 11-6, 5-11, 11-8.

On Friday, Batra stormed into the quarter-finals of women's singles of the WTT Contender tournament in Lasko after defeating Daria Trigolos 3-1 by 11-6, 8-11, 11-4 in the round-of-16 clash.

