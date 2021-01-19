हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gujarat

15 dead, 6 injured after truck runs over labourers sleeping on footpath in Gujarat’s Surat

All the deceased were labourers hailing from Banswada district in Rajasthan, the police said. During the time of the incident, the labourers were sleeping on a footpath.

SURAT: In a tragic incident, at least 15 people were killed and 6 others were seriously injured after a truck ran over them in Gujarat’s Surat in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to initial reports, the tragic incident took place in Kosamba in the Surat district.

Confirming the development, the police said, “At least 13 people died after they were run over by a truck in Kosamba, Surat.”

All the deceased were labourers hailing from Banswada district in Rajasthan, the police said. During the time of the incident, the labourers were sleeping on a footpath.

"A truck collided with a tractor loaded with sugarcane after which the driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle and drove it over the pavement where the labourers were sleeping," CM Jadeja, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kamrej Division, Surat said.

Two more deaths were confirmed later. Six people, who suffered injuries in the accident, have been hospitalised, the police said.

According to the police, the death toll is likely to go up. A large number of policemen and local officials have reached the accident spot and are carrying out the rescue work.

Further details are awaited.

