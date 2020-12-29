हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi pollution

Air Quality Panel bans entry of commercial vehicles without RFID tag in Delhi from January 1

Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining areas announced that commercial vehicles without RFID tags will not be allowed to enter the city from Friday (January 1).

File Photo

New Delhi: Considering the national capital's pollution scenario, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining areas on Tuesday (December 29) announced that commercial vehicles without RFID tags will not be allowed to enter the city from Friday (January 1).

The Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) system has been set up at 13 toll plazas in Delhi to control pollution from commercial vehicles entering the city.

The commission, headed by former Delhi chief secretary M M Kutty, noted that RFID system was not being fully implemented at these 13 toll plazas, which account for entry of about 70 per cent commercial vehicles in Delhi.

"It was brought to the notice of the Commission for Air Quality Management for Delhi NCR and adjoining areas that RFID is not being fully implemented at 13 toll plazas in Delhi with effect from August 14 and waiver is being given to commercial vehicles without such tags or inadequate balance in the tags.

"Considering the pollution scenario in Delhi and the fact that commercial vehicles are major contributors to vehicular pollution, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has been instructed to ensure RFID compliance at all the 13 toll plazas with effect from January 1, 2021, and disallow entry of vehicles without RFID tags or inadequate balance in the tags," the panel, constituted by the Environment Ministry said.

SDMC has also been directed to give adequate publicity and advance intimation to minimize inconvenience for the drivers of commercial vehicles entering Delhi.

