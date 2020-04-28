Andhra Pradesh claims to be first in country in coronavirus COVID-19 testing

Amaravati: With an average of 1,504 coronavirus COVID 19 tests per one million population, the officials in Andhra Pradesh said on Tuesday that the southern state tops in country on that count while adding that the state government is gearing up to set up virology labs in all the districts.

This was revealed during a review meeting held here on Tuesday which was chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Briefing the COVID-19 situation in the state, the officials told Chief Minister that 82 positive cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours and a total of 80,334 tests have been conducted so far.

While the national average in terms of positives cases recorded is 4.13 percent and the Andhra Pradesh average is 1.57 percent.

The average death rate of the country is 3.19 percent and the state average is 2.46 percent. All these cases are from containment zones, officials said and informed that they are gearing up to set up labs in Srikakulam, Prakasam, and Nellore along with Vizianagaram and West Godavari districts.