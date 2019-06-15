close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monsoon

Monsoon to hit Andhra Pradesh, Telangana after June 16: IMD Hyderabad

The weather department had issued a heatwave warning for several districts in the state till June 16.

Monsoon to hit Andhra Pradesh, Telangana after June 16: IMD Hyderabad
Image credits: ANI

Hyderabad: The monsoon is expected to enter southern states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh after June 16 as a result of the very severe cyclonic storm Vayu that skirted Gujarat coast on Thursday, the Meteorological Department has predicted.

On Wednesday, the weather department had issued a heatwave warning for several districts in the state till June 16.

"We expect monsoon to enter Telangana after 16 June, the same for Andhra. It will enter this region after 2-3 days. In south coastal Andhra, we have given heatwave warning for 3 days and in Telangana for 2 days. Monsoon is expected to be normal," said Mukund Rao, Meteorologist, IMD Hyderabad on Friday. 

 

Live TV

 

The IMD had earlier predicted that the monsoon would arrive by June 12 but with Cyclone Vayu draining away all the moisture, the monsoon got further delayed resulting in a rise in temperature across the state (Hyderabad).

"On Friday, the temperature in most of the places was recorded between 37 to 42 degrees Celsius," he added.

The IMD had on Sunday said that thunderstorm accompanied with hail and lightning (30-40 kmph) at isolated places are very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh today.

Tags:
MonsoonAndhra PradeshTelanganaIMD Hyderabad
Next
Story

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu frisked at Vijayawada airport

Must Watch

PT6M37S

DNA Analysis of Footpath rider