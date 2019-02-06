हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Andhra Pradesh

Two held for NRI’s murder in Andhra Pradesh

According to police, accused Rakesh Reddy claimed he is a real estate businessman and had given a loan of Rs 4 crore to Jayaram.

Representational Image

Nandigama: Andhra Pradesh Police on Tuesday held two persons in connection with the murder NRI industrialist Chigurupati Jayaram.

The arrested persons have been identified as Rakesh Reddy and his driver Srinivas.Krishna district Superintendent of Police Sarvasreshta Tripathi said: “We have arrested two persons in connection with Chigurupati Jayaram murder case. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC.”

Tripathi said that the police got information about a body on February 1. “We got the body’s post-mortem examination done. Thereafter, the body was handed over to his family. Special teams were formed for conducting the investigation.”

They tortured him for money, but Jayaram said that he had no money, after which Rakesh hit Jayaram leading to a severe injury on his head following which he died, said the police.

Police said further investigation in the case is underway.

