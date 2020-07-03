हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chingari

Chingari, a desi alternative to Chinese TikTok, crosses 10 million downloads on Google Play Store

It is now among the top two free apps on Play Store for more than a week now.

Chingari, a desi alternative to Chinese TikTok, crosses 10 million downloads on Google Play Store

Bengaluru: Social app Chingari, a desi alternative to Chinese TikTok, on Friday said it has crossed 10 million downloads on Google Play Store and content creators are making a beeline to join the app.

It is now among the top two free apps on Play Store for more than a week now.

"Our retention numbers and the app's daily engagement time are also witnessing a solid increase. Our team is working round the clock to provide all our customers with a seamless experience," said Biswatma Nayak, Co-founder.

Earlier, the app reached three million downloads in just 10 days and garnered about 500,000 downloads in just about 72 hours.

"We would like to welcome all TikTok users to come and try Chingari, a 100 per cent ‘Made In India' app," said Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer.

The app is available in languages like English, Hindi, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.

The ban on 59 Chinese apps has given homegrown app developers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create world-class products across chat, short videos, and photo/video sharing segments and desi apps are now scouting for fresh finds to invest intelligently into scaling their platforms and handle the upcoming rush.

