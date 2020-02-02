Delhi election: AAP demands campaign ban on Yogi Adityanath in Delhi

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday demanded the Election Commission to ban Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from campaigning in the national capital over his alleged provocative speeches.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh also demanded an FIR against him for his remarks.

Singh told a press conference here that it has been 48 hours since the AAP asked the Election Commission time to meet them but it has not been granted. "If the EC does not give us time, we will stage a sit-in in front of the ECI office on Monday," Singh said.

On February 1, the AAP had alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Home Minister Amit Shah were hatching a "deep conspiracy" to create "big disturbance" ahead of the vote. AAP's Sanjay Singh said the BJP was fearing defeat and thus wanted to disturb the atmosphere for postponement of elections.

AAP has also urged the Election Commission to direct the Delhi Police and other agencies to take appropriate measures to prevent unrest and violence "planned by certain political parties" to sabotage the February 8 Delhi Assembly polls. In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, AAP leader Pankaj Gupta said it had come to know that certain "anti-social elements in connivance with certain political parties are planning to create unrest and violence on Sunday to subvert the law and order and impede the conduct of free and fair elections."

Votes for elections to the 70 Assembly seats in Delhi will be cast on February 8. Results will be announced on February 11. The BJP, which has been out of power in Delhi for over two decades, was routed by the AAP in the 2015 Assembly elections. The saffron party managing to win just three seats.