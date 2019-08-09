Amit Shah appoints Prakash Javadekar as election in-charge for Delhi Assembly election, Bhupendra Yadav for Maharashtra

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday appointed Union Minister Prakash Javadekar as election in-charge for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai as has been appointed as election co-in charge.

For the Haryana Assembly election, Shah appointed Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar as election in-charge, and Uttar Pradesh Minister Bhupendra Singh as election co-in charge.

Shah appointed BJP National General Secretary Om Prakash Mathur as election in-charge, Bihar Minister Nand Kishore Yadav as election co-in charge, for the Jharkhand Assembly election.

For the Maharashtra assembly poll, Shah appointed BJP General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav as election in-charge, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and former Karnataka MLA Laxman Savadi as election co-in charges.