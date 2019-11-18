BJP CM for 3 years, Shiv Sena gets remaining 2: Athawale formula for Maharashtra

Amid the ongoing logjam and power tussle over government formation in Maharashtra, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday (November 18) said that he had talked to senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on reaching a compromise with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Athawale, who heads the Republican Party of India, claimed that he had suggested formula of 3:2 to Raut and the Sena leader had said that his party could think about the new formula.

As per the new 3:2 formula suggested by Athawale, the chief minister's post will be given to the BJP for three years and Shiv Sena will get a chance to occupy the top post for two years. Athwale said that he will soon meet BJP leaders to discuss this formula with them in order to end the ongoing political stalemate in the state.

"I had talked to Sanjay Raut ji about a compromise. I suggested him a formula of 3 years (CM from BJP) and 2 years (CM from Shiv Sena) to which he said that if BJP agrees then Shiv Sena can think about it. I will discuss this with BJP," Athwale was quoted as saying by ANI.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale: I had talked to Sanjay Raut ji about a compromise. I suggested him a formula of 3 years (CM from BJP) and 2 years (CM from Shiv Sena) to which he said that if BJP agrees then Shiv Sena can think about it. I will discuss this with BJP. pic.twitter.com/VRn7AiVgHF — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2019

In a related development, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday (November 18) met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi to hold discussions on government formation in Maharashtra in alliance with Shiv Sena.

"I just had a meeting with Congress president and along with her, AK Antony was there. We discussed in detail about Maharashtra’s political situation. I have briefed her about the situation," the NCP supremo told media after meeting Sonia Gandhi. For his part, Pawar maintained that no discussion was held on government formation in Maharashtra during his meeting with the Congress chief.

Pawar also said that senior leaders of Congress and the NCP will hold more talks over this matter and decide their future course of action. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted that during the meeting it was decided that in a day or two, representatives from NCP and Congress will meet in Delhi to discuss the way forward.

Notably, the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena leaders are in touch with each other over forming a coalition government in Maharashtra after the snapping of ties of between BJP and Shiv Sena over the chief minister's post.

Live TV

The BJP and Shiv Sena contested the October 21 Assembly polls together with the BJP finishing as the single largest party after winning 105 seats. The Shiv Sena ended at second place after winning 56 seats in 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. However, the BJP-Shiv Sena failed to form the government as Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray demanded rotational chief ministerial post, a demand rejected by the BJP.