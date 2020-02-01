BJP fulfills its promises, PM Narendra Modi is 24-karat gold: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is 24-karat gold and his intention should not be doubted, while he was addressing a rally in Delhi's Mehrauli constituency ahead of the upcoming election. Singh added that Modi government keeps their promise and the government has proved this over the year.

Singh said, "Our Prime Minister is 24-karat. His intention cannot be doubted," adding that the BJP government beleives in the slogan 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas'.

Taking to Twitter Singh said, ''Addressed a public meetings today in Delhi's Mehrauli and Ambedkar Nagar constituencies, and informed the public about the promises made by the BJP government at the center and the unfinished promises of the AAP government of the state. We do what we say. Our government has proved by its work.''

The defence minister further said that issues like abrogation of special provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Triple Talaq and Ram Temple in Ayodhya was mentioned in BJP's manifesto and they fulfilled their promise.

Hitting out at the opposition parties, Singh said, they are trying to create misunderstanding among muslims over the amended Citizenship Act. He asserted that the opposition is trying to create fear among the minorities for their vote banks.

Taking a jibe at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Singh said instead of maintaining good relations with the Centre, his only intention is to indulge in fight (dangal) with the centre and that is what he has done in last five years.

Delhi will go to polls on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 12.